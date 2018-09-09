Election letters to the editor

Democrat supports Dunsby

I’m a Democrat and I’m voting for Republican Adam Dunsby for state representative. He supports gun reform. Yes, a Republican co-sponsored our bump-stock ban. He’s pro-environment: In Easton, he helped our elementary school go solar, and now it gets 50% of its energy from its own solar panels, saving tax dollars and reducing pollution. He supported the state spending cap and passed the bonding cap. This frugality matters. Without it, Connecticut couldn’t provide the services its poorest need. He blocked the transferring of teachers’ pensions to towns, thus helping our schools. Dunsby has supported these liberal causes tirelessly.

Alisha Gorder

Sport Hill Road, Easton

Boucher strives for balanced budget

Connecticut is still in a financial freefall. The population is declining, home values are falling, and businesses are moving out. More budget deficits, higher taxes, and tolls are not the recipe for recovery. Toni Boucher has been striving for a balanced state budget with no tax increases. Please push for fiscal sanity by voting for Toni Boucher for State Senate on Election Day. Thank you.

Ward J. Mazzucco

Wood Road, Redding

Boucher is student advocate

Toni Boucher is co-chair of the State Senate Education Committee. In that role, she has been a tireless advocate for students from K-12 and even at the college level. As a former teacher, I applaud her support for education. Now, it’s our turn to support Toni Boucher in November. Thank you.

Tami G. O’Connor

Wood Road, Redding