Eighth graders invited to Barlow dance and carnival

The members of REACT (Redding/ Easton Association for Counseling on Transition) are welcoming the incoming Class of 2022 to this year’s Eighth Grade Transition Dance.

The theme is Night at the Carnival and will feature dancing, games, food, and fun.

The Eighth Grade Transition Dance will he held on Friday, March 23, at Joel Barlow High School in the cafeteria from 7 to 9:30 p.m. All eighth graders from Easton and Redding (homeschooled, public, or private school students) will get the chance to meet their future classmates and teachers.

Carnival-themed refreshments, including cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn, will be provided in addition to music and carnival games.

“We’re all so excited for everybody to come and have a good time,” said REACT Vice President Gabby Wasco. “The transition dance is an awesome tradition where you can have fun with friends and get to know your future classmates.”

Permission slips will be available in the main offices and on the school websites of John Read Middle School in Redding and Helen Keller Middle School in Easton.