Editorial: Vote Yes on May 8

Redding’s annual operating budget has been crafted and revised by four different boards. It reflects many hours of hard work.

From speaking with some of the town’s elected officials, it is clear they all strive to create the most cost-effective budget they can. They work hard to balance reductions in state aid, increased costs, a slow real estate recovery, and a never-ending flow of regulations and mandates with their obligation to produce budgets that fairly support the essential services of the town without going overboard.

According to research and reports from Redding Board of Education meetings, for several years, the town’s budget has seen a dramatic decline in elementary and middle school enrollment. Upward budget pressures such as the escalating cost of health insurance could be largely offset by reductions in the number of students.

However, with enrollment projected to stabilize in 2018-19, and only a handful of positions that would be candidates for enrollment-driven reduction this year, this luxury is running its course. The benefit of ongoing declines in enrollment at Barlow are offset by a shift in population.

As those who have attended Region 9 Board of Education meetings have learned, Barlow has more Redding students than Easton students. This means that a greater share of Barlow’s expense falls on Redding.

In light of all of the above, it is unreasonable to expect budgets to be flat or near flat indefinitely while still responsibly maintaining town services and schools.

The Board of Selectmen, Boards of Education, and Board of Finance have done an admirable job keeping the budget numbers down this year against pressure from all corners.

The proposed budget is fiscally responsible and aims to maintain the quality of living and education all Redding residents deserve. It reduces police spending and teacher head count as well as funding for already deferred teacher professional development, curriculum design, and popular extracurricular activities.

Any additional reductions to this budget would require deeper cuts to staff and programs in Redding schools, which would have a direct and immediate impact on children.

These are fair and responsible budgets and deserve support and a vote of Yes on both questions at Redding’s budget referendum on Tuesday, May 8.