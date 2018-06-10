Editorial: Puppy love

They call a dog man’s best friend.

In fact, many dogs are considered more than pets, they are beloved members of the family.

As such, our four-legged friends deserve to be treated with respect.

How many dog owners out there have made sure that Rover’s rabies shots and dog license are up-to-date? The deadline for renewing dog licenses is July 1, and June is the month to do it.

Renewing a dog license isn’t optional. It is required by law by the state of Connecticut. There are a number of reasons why getting a dog license and renewing it is important.

If a dog roams or gets lost, animal control can easily look up its license, find its owner, and return it. Licensing a dog costs far less than the infraction a dog owner can be issued for having an unlicensed dog.

Animal control officers and the general public are more likely to handle a licensed dog that has been vaccinated for rabies. However, if an unlicensed dog gets involved with a possibly rabid animal, the dog could face a lengthy quarantine period at the owner’s expense.

All dogs six months and older between June 1 and June 30 need to be licensed, and it isn’t a difficult process. Licenses can be renewed through the mail, online or in person at town hall in Easton, Redding or Weston.

Residents must present an original rabies certificate, signed by a licensed veterinarian, the first time it is used for a new license or license renewal.

The town clerk keeps a copy of the rabies certificate on file, and it is not needed again for license renewal until it expires. The original is returned to the owner. The town clerk will also accept a fax of the certificate directly from a local veterinarian who has performed the vaccination.

Licenses cost $8 if the dog is spayed or neutered, and $19 if not.

Don’t put this off till tomorrow. Your dog needs its license today.