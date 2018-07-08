Editorial: A productive summer

Another school year is officially complete, which means that summer vacation has officially begun for all of the district’s students.

Whether you will be spending your summer at home, working, or going on vacation, it’s important to get in the habit of thinking how you can use your time most efficiently.

Students, this is not to say you have to be working on next year’s assignments just yet or begin looking for jobs for after you graduate college or enter the workforce, but rather think of reasonable things you could do to prepare yourself for next year and your future in general.

If you just graduated from high school and are preparing to enter college, consider making a list of goals that you would like to set for your first semester of college. Along with the goals you set, don’t forget to write out detailed steps on how to achieve each of them. Set yourself up to succeed by planning ahead.

If you’re heading back to high school next year, think of some goals you’d like to achieve before graduating. Just as those entering college, it’s important to also write out detailed steps on how to achieve each goal you set for yourself.

Do you plan to go to college? Have you considered what you might major in?

Ask yourself all of these questions and if you’re unsure of any or all of the above, consider finding an answer to them by the end of the summer.

This is also not to say that you shouldn’t also be enjoying your summer.

You should definitely be enjoying your summer, but what if by allocating a few hours each week of your vacation toward thinking of your future you could improve your future?

For those entering the workforce or graduating high school uncertain of which direction to go in next, don’t be afraid to try new things. The only way to determine whether or not a given path in life or career is for you is to get out and experience things for yourself.

Do you have an interest in designing clothes, becoming a nurse, or any other field or career? If so, consider looking into places around the area that are looking for interns or are offering courses. Speak with people within your network who may have connections or helpful information they can relay to you.

As a challenge to yourself or your children, try to do one thing every day, for the entire summer, that will benefit you come next school year.

Help yourself and hold yourself accountable. It’s your life, it’s your future.