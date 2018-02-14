Easton voters approve South Park bond payment

Town Meeting voters in Easton approved a $52,612 bond interest payment on the South Park property due in June.

The vote came after a brief discussion on the new long-term bonds the town issued in late 2017 to pay off the amount still owed on the purchase of the 30-acre parcel on lower South Park Avenue, near the Trumbull and Fairfield borders.

About 20 people attended the special Town Meeting on Feb. 12, called by Easton officials to approve the upcoming bond payment and proposed changes to the town’s elderly tax relief ordinance. The meeting took place in the Samuel Staples Elementary School cafeteria and lasted less than a half-hour.

Voters approved the revised elderly tax relief ordinance with no discussion, after the changes were explained by Paul Lindoerfer, chairman of the town’s Tax Relief for the Elderly Committee. The changes are considered mostly minor and technical.

The South Park bond payment issue led to a few questions from the public and responses by town Treasurer Wendy Bowditch. The town purchased the former farm property almost a decade ago to prevent a 72-unit affordable housing development, repeatedly issuing short-term bonds through the years to pay off the purchase price of $6,150,000.

A plan to sell the land to the New England Prayer Center for a religious facility never came to fruition, although the organization did make substantial lease payments to the town for an extended period.

As of last fall, the town still owed $3,994,000 on the purchase price and was required by law to either pay off the entire debt or issue a long-term bond on the remaining amount owed.

Town officials decided to issue a long-term bond, partly because of attractive low interest rates, and the first interest payment is due June 15. This is before the end of the current fiscal year, which led to the need for the special Town Meeting to approve the payment.

The bond will last 12 years, with an interest rate of 2.28%. In addition to making interest payments every six months that will continuously decline during the life of the bond, the town will have to make an annual principal payment of about $333,000 each December through fiscal year 2030.

The new bond is “callable,” which means the town may pay off the full amount early without a penalty. Town officials consider this to be important, because if the property were to be sold, the town could pay off the entire bond with the proceeds.

At the meeting, Bowditch said the town used “direct purchase bonding” for the new 12-year bond to save money. This means the bond was sold to one purchaser — TD Bank, in this case — rather than to numerous buyers through a more open-market process. This type of sale gives the town the option to pay off the bond early.

Bowditch said it also saved the town money, with ancillary costs related to the direct purchase bond issuance being about $18,000 compared to an estimated $50,000 for a more traditional bond.

She said federal banking laws passed after the Great Recession make municipal bonds from a town with a top credit rating like Easton especially attractive for banks to hold. This makes selling direct purchase bonds easier and would likely lead to the town paying a lower interest rate.

The future of the South Park property remains uncertain. The existing house on the property and some land, but not most of the overall parcel, is being rented for $3,000 a month, First Selectman Adam Dunsby said after the meeting.

Since the prayer center proposal fell apart, various ideas have been considered. These have included a Sacred Heart University recreational center, an indoor swimming facility, senior housing, a nature park, farming, or a limited number of private homes.

Dunsby said the issue of South Park’s future has been “dormant” in recent months. The land, once a farm known as Running Brook, borders the Mill River.

Former First Selectman Bill Kupinse was elected to moderate the special Town Meeting.