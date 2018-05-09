Easton voters approve budgets, Region 9 fails in Redding

Easton voters approved both the town budget and the Region 9 school budget in Tuesday’s referendum, but Redding voters’ rejection of the Region 9 spending plan leaves Easton facing another vote.

Easton voters approved $44,157,632 for the town budget with 482 in favor and 211 opposed.

They also favored the Region 9 school district budget, by a vote of 465 to 225.

However, Easton shares the Region 9 district with the town of Redding, and Redding voters rejected the Region 9 budget — 854 Redding residents approved it and 1,276 residents voted against it. Residents in both towns will now need to vote on a revised Region 9 budget.

Following the referendum Tuesday night, the Easton Board of Finance set the 2018-19 mill rate at 31.38 mills.

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he is happy the town budget received strong support. “The town budget process and the Board of Finance produced a very responsible budget,” he said.