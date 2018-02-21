Easton to be paid for decreasing energy demand

The town of Easton can expect to be paid almost $14,000 over the next three years for decreasing demand on the region’s energy grid due to its solar panel array behind Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Town officials called it a “no-brainer” to participate in the ISO New England program during a Dec. 15 presentation to the Easton Board of Selectmen by Bill Cratty, a senior technical sales associate for CPower, an energy management company affiliated with the ISO.

“Some people call it free money,” said Cratty, explaining that the ISO’s Demand Response program rewards entities that make an investment to create new energy capacity and lower demand on the energy system. “You’ve already made the investment,” he told the selectmen.

The ISO manages the energy grid for New England, assuring electrical reliability for six states. It is one of the independent system operators — or ISOs — around the nation that oversee the energy needs of a specific geographic area.

Cratty said the town is eligible for the payments since SSES requires less outside energy from 1 to 5 p.m. during the summer season, which actually covers the eight months from April to November. Solar panels tend to generate less energy during the winter months.

Through the various Demand Response programs, the ISO compensates energy users and small generators as a way to replace energy being lost by the oil, coal and nuclear plants being retired in the region. The goal is encourage new energy sources and reduce grid demand — or load — so all the large energy-generating plants being retired don’t have to be replaced.

Cratty warned that 30% of oil, coal and nuclear capacity in New England will be lost in the coming years, with a limited ability to replace them with natural gas plants due to the lack of adequate pipelines. This will put the region “at risk of rolling blackouts of [a combined] 75 hours a year,” he said.

“We need to mitigate that risk,” he said.

Cratty said a number of Connecticut entities are benefiting from the Demand Response program, including the towns of Newtown and Bethel as well as Wesleyan University. Many program participants are in Massachusetts, where governments have been particularly aggressive about installing solar power, he said.

Through the program, Easton should receive $6,876 in year one, $4,046 in year two and $3,053 in year three. The three-year period would go from June 1, 2018, to May 31, 2021.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said while it is not “a huge amount of money,” there’s no reason for the town not to participate. The selectmen unanimously voted to sign up for the program, with an agreement being finalized between the town and CPower/ISO.

Cathy Alfandre, Easton Energy Task Force chairman, said the task force was made aware of the ISO payment program by the firm that installed the first phase of SSES solar panels and now is working on the second-phase installation.

The second solar phase at SSES should generate additional payments to the town through the program.