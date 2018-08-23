Easton teens work on homes for those in need

Shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows — take your pick.

For two hours on a recent sunny afternoon, 12-year-old Kate Dmuchowski pulled weeds and picked up rocks that were scattered all around the backyard of a newly built home in Bridgeport.

“I did this so grass could be laid down and it wouldn’t be bumpy,” said Kate, of Fairfield, who is a member of Easton Community Center’s Community Leadership Club (CLC).

Kate, along with more than 40 other young people in the club, was helping to prepare a new home for a low-income family through Habitat for Humanity, an international nonprofit organization.

The CLC is a 10-year-old camp for young people ages 10 to 15 that meets for 10 weeks every summer. Campers play games, go on field trips, and participate in team-building activities that promote social skills.

Aside from Easton, campers live in Fairfield, Trumbull, Stratford, Monroe and Westport.

“Every year, we try and find new places where we can give back to the community,” said Brian West of Norwalk, assistant director of the CLC. During the school year, West is a gym and health teacher at Turn of River Middle School in Stamford.

Twice every summer, the CLC helps a local family in need through Habitat For Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity workers meet CLC campers at the residence they’ll be working on, and show them what needs to be done. The workers present options about different jobs, and provide the teens with tools they’ll need to perform the tasks.

The CLC teens who worked on the Bridgeport home were divided into subgroups of five or six. Their main task was to clean out the garbage that had collected in the home’s backyard, and then fill in any holes with rocks and dirt to level it out.

Tasks

Each group was designated to a particular task.

“We put people in groups that would work well together,” said 13-year-old Colin Farley of Fairfield. “My group was in charge of a back corner of the yard where there were a lot of larger rocks.”

Colin added his group was made up of some of the “stronger kids.”

“We did some heavy lifting. Some of the rocks were 60 pounds,” Colin said. “We had to find them. Many were buried under dirt.”

Nate Bass of Easton, 14, said he has worked on about four or five homes for Habitat For Humanity since he has been in the CLC.

At the Bridgeport home, Nate said he helped “pull rocks out of the holes. Then, I did some shoveling and filled in the holes on the ground.”

Nate also helped haul the rocks into wheelbarrows.

In addition to rocks, the teens picked up glass bottles, paper, and other litter that was in the yard. They put all trash into large garbage bags.

Nate said he enjoyed the work. “We kept going the whole time,” he said. “It brought up my mood.”

Colin said he thought the jobs were “very important” and showed “how productive” teamwork is.

“With a team, we got a lot more work done than if we did it by ourselves,” he said. “It turned many days of work into just a few hours.”

Help

When each group was finished with their assigned job, they moved on to help another group.

Kate, who has been going to the Easton Community Center’s camp since she was 7, said more people should get involved with Habitat for Humanity.

“I think we should get more kids doing this because it’s good to help families who can’t afford paying people to work on their home,” she said.

She added that the manual labor involved with working on the homes is “good physical work.”

Colin said being paired with other teens helps him with social skills since many times, he’s grouped with someone he doesn’t know too well.

“Working with people you may not know too well allows you to adapt to different personalities and work styles,” he said.

Colin said looking back at his experience makes him feel happy. “It’s good to know you helped someone have a warm place to live.”

Kate said she liked seeing “what we accomplished.”

In prior homes that CLC campers have worked on over the years, they painted, cleaned windows, vacuumed basements and did light landscaping.

Campers get to meet the families whose home they worked on at the end of the summer, according to West.

“The family makes a trip to our camp,” West said.

“They tell us a story as to why they are in that situation,” Colin said.

The CLC is organizing a car wash fund-raiser for the fall. All proceeds from ticket sales, as well as tips, will go to Habitat for Humanity. Each year, their car wash raises several hundred dollars. The date has yet to be announced.

By the time they were ready to leave the Bridgeport home, Colin said, “it was very rewarding to see how the end product looked.”

He added, “It felt good knowing that we were helping someone.”