Easton selectmen set Nov. 6 for special election

A special election to fill an Easton Board of Selectmen seat will take place on Nov. 6, the same day voters will head to the polls for this year’s regular general election.

Republican Kristi Sogofsky recently was appointed to fill the seat when Republican Carolyn Colangelo stepped down as a selectman due to taking a new state position. The special election means Sogofsky will have to run this fall to retain her seat.

The Board of Selectmen made the unanimous decision to have the special election coincide with Election Day during its June 21 meeting. This should save the town money and increase voter turnout.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said doing it on Election Day would be “the least burdensome outcome for the town,” and Selectman Robert Lessler said the Nov. 6 date “makes sense.”

There is some uncertainty about whether the state might object to having a local special election on the same day as an even-year general election, when people will be voting for governor, other statewide offices, Congress and state legislative seats.

The selectmen said they would simply select another date if there is a problem.

Based on the selected date, Dunsby said the secretary of the state’s office would now provide the town with an election calendar, setting deadlines for party nominations and possible primaries leading up to the special election.

A Democrat in town, Ira Kaplan, led a successful petition effort to collect a minimum of 274 voter signatures to force the special election, as allowed by state law. Kaplan has said he might run for the selectman’s seat.

Once the required number of petition signatures was verified, the Board of Selectmen must set a special election date within 150 days. Dunsby said the election for selectman could take place as late as Nov. 12.