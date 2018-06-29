Easton selectmen discuss glitch with solar project agreement

Following are news briefs from the June 21 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Selectman Kristi Sogofsky and Selectman Robert Lessler.

Solar panel project

In regard to the phase two solar panel project behind Samuel Staples Elementary School, Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby said a legal glitch with the agreement has come up.

The contracts are supposed to include non-appropriations clauses, covering what happens if the town doesn’t appropriate money for the project during its 20-year length, but the current contract does not.

Dunsby said the projects are “very complicated” but they do save money. Work will continue on the project to try to finalize the second phase, which was scheduled to open this fall.

Easton Country Day School

The Easton Board of Selectmen met in private for an extended period to discuss ongoing lease negotiations with the Easton Country Day School. No vote was taken by the selectmen after the long executive session, which is when the Board of Selectmen meets behind closed doors as state law allows for discussions of negotiations, litigation and personnel matters.

The private school rents space at the former Samuel Staples School, which also houses the Easton Senior Center and Region 9 Board of Education offices.

International Association of Firefighters

The Board of Selectmen authorized First Selectman Adam Dunsby to act on their behalf to reach a possible settlement with the International Association of Firefighters in upcoming arbitration. Several issues remain outstanding between the town and paid firefighters.