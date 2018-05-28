Easton selectmen approve camera systems for patrol vehicles

The Easton Board of Selectmen has approved a bid waiver for the Police Department to purchase new camera systems for patrol vehicles. The $49,000 cost will be fully reimbursed through a state grant.

The bid waiver request vote was unanimous.

WatchGuard Inc. is the sole manufacturer of the selected DV-1 Digital In-Car Video System that “has qualities other [systems] don’t,” police Officer Mark Pastor told selectmen at the May 17 meeting.

The WatchGuard system has a record-after-the-fact feature allowing video to be captured from events in the past 60 hours even if a camera hadn’t been turned on, and uses DVDs that can be played in regular DVD players, Pastor said.

The system can record in both high and low definition, with high definition bringing “clarity” to important interactions while low definition can be used for less important events, he said.

According to a police memo, the WatchGuard system records even when the DVD disc is full through its “overflow function,” has an automatic backup system in case discs are damaged, records sound well through a wireless microphone, and comes in a one-piece overhead mounted system.

Pastor said the department did “extensive research” to find the best car camera system for the town’s needs.

The police department had dashboard cameras in patrol cars about a decade ago that became outdated.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby, in his role as state representative, worked to change language in the state grant program that had restricted the funding to first-time camera purchases. Now to be eligible, a police department may not have purchased systems since 2010.

At the selectmen’s meeting, Dunsby said going through the bid process would “take too long” to be eligible for the 100% state grant, which expires on June 30.

Selectman Robert Lessler noted WatchGuard offered “a unique product” that’s not available through any other vendor.

Dunsby and Lessler currently make up the Board of Selectmen, with the other selectman’s position vacant due to the resignation of Carolyn Colangelo to become a state workers’ compensation commissioner.