On April 17, the Easton Board of Education unanimously accepted Superintendent of Schools Thomas McMorran’s recommendations for reducing the proposed 2018-19 school budget by $100,000.

The Easton Board of Finance directed the school board to reduce its proposed $16.5-million budget in late March, following a budget public hearing.

The revised $16.4-million budget would represent a 3.81% increase over the current budget.

“Some of this hurts,” McMorran said, before he presented the cuts needed to achieve the reduction.

Changes at Samuel Staples School that would save just over $42,000 include filling the position of the principal’s retiring secretary with a current front office secretary, granting a request for a summer furlough and eliminating a part-time administrative assistant position.

A total of $38,705 in savings would occur by eliminating two math paraprofessionals, and there’s a $16,000 adjustment to projected income from pre-K tuition.

“The loss of a math paraprofessional at both schools is not something we desire, but we do our best to continue to provide strong support for our students,” McMorran said.

Reducing the library book allowance at Staples and Helen Keller schools would round out the $100,000 reduction.

“The Board of Education has made a strong effort to keep the cost increases down,” McMorran said after the school board meeting. “Part of the evidence for that is what is in these final cuts.

“By the time we made the final reductions, we had taken almost everything that could be reduced or eliminated, and that’s why we had to turn to further reductions in the library book allowance for both schools.”

Targeting the final round of cuts “was a very difficult decision, because it will have the potential to impact our children, and we didn’t take this lightly,” said Jeffrey Parker, chairman of the Easton school board. “We followed the lead of Dr. McMorran as assessments were made to cut in such a way to make the least impact on the children.”

Medical claims shortfall sent to the town

The school board voted unanimously at its April 17 meeting to accept a motion requesting $400,000 from the town’s finance board to meet the cost of medical claims the district has received and is expected to receive during the rest of the school year.

The motion also includes adding the funding request to the agenda for the Monday, April 30, Town Meeting.

“The estimate is that the Board of Education is going to need an additional $400,000 for this school year,” McMorran said.

Medical claims in March totaled $287,000, and officials anticipate claims will run high for the rest of the year.

“The account is running in the negative,” McMorran said.

Last year, the school district saw a $525,000 overage, Parker said, due to savings incurred when a number of high-salaried school staff members left the district and were replaced by staff at lower salaries.

At that time, the schools recouped $100,000 toward paying medical claims, and gave $425,000 to the town.

“This year, medical claims are significantly up over last year,” Parker said, resulting in the shortfall. “We’ve spent or encumbered 99.02% of our entire (medical claims) budget. We need to be able to meet the claims responsibly by the end of the school year.

“In more normal years, we might have been able to wait until later in the spring to go to the Board of Finance,” he said, because the three school districts could borrow from one another.

But this year, school finance officials said that “all three [districts] are being heavily impacted by medical claims,” he said.

“At the end of the last fiscal year, members of the Board of Finance attended the Board of Education’s meeting and urged them not to transfer the full amount of unspent funds for last year into the health insurance reserve,” McMorran said. “They said that if costs emerged, they would cover it. I see that our school system, like every other place of work, is facing the rising costs of health insurance.

“The Board of Education will continue to monitor insurance costs and consider action if and when moving from self-insurance financing to another model becomes cost effective.”