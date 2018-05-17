Easton rewards acts of kindness 

Easton Connects with Kindness has donated $200 to be awarded to those who are performing good deeds in the Easton community.

The donation was inspired by the One Book/One Town Community Read — The Yellow Envelope by Kim Dinan.

The Easton Public Library asks anyone who witnesses an act of kindness or knows of an individual who has performed an act of kindness to stop by the library. The librarian will “withdraw” money from the yellow envelope to be awarded to that person.

This project will continue until the funds are depleted. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected].