Easton, Redding moms and daughters work together for others

Volunteering with the National Charity League has added a new dimension to the lives of local mothers and their daughters.

“It helps with the mother-daughter relationship and gives us opportunities to do things together,” said Gwyn Blanton of Redding, whose daughter Lily is a freshman at Joel Barlow High School. “It’s a great way to do volunteer work.”

The National Charity League, or NCL, a philanthropic organization committed to community service, was founded in 1925 in Los Angeles and evolved into the nation’s first mother-daughter charity, according to its website.

The Redding Area chapter of the NCL comprises more than 200 members, including mothers and their daughters in the seventh through 12th grades from Redding and Easton.

Blanton said her perception of Lily changed when she watched her serve meals to people at Operation Hope’s shelter in Fairfield.

“I saw her as an autonomous being, helping people,” she said. “Driving home, we talked about life. It opens the door to conversation. When we’re out doing projects, we’re walking side by side. It’s been amazing.”

Working at the Operation Hope shelter was an eye opener for Lily.

“I didn’t realize how difficult other people’s lives were,” she said.

The local NCL chapter partners with about 30 nonprofit organizations, including the Mark Twain Library in Redding where the girls and their mothers work on the annual book sale.

The girls help alphabetize the books and reorganize them during the sale.

“It’s cool to see how people gather at the event we help set up,” Lily said. “I felt proud and happy because I had an impact at the event.”

Her favorite NCL activity is volunteering at the Westport Playhouse where she escorts people to their seats and gets to watch the plays.

The girls and their mothers also work at Masonicare Home Health and Hospice in Newtown, helping transport senior citizens to outdoor concerts on the grounds.

Lily welcomes the opportunity to be with her mother at the events.

“We get to help each other,” she said. “It takes a lot of cooperation. With our busy schedules, it’s hard to find time to spend together.”

Redding resident Liz MacDonald said there are benefits in working for an organization that’s both national and local.

“It gives you a great combination of structure along with the ability to choose what you want to do to help the community,” said MacDonald, a past president of the chapter.

The NCL tracks the hours worked and sets goals, and there’s a monthly meeting for the girls and for their mothers.

A calendar lists all the nonprofit groups’ events, so volunteers can match them up with their schedules.

“It’s a nice, well-planned way of doing what’s important — giving back to the community,” MacDonald said. ”If we didn’t have structured volunteering, it would be easy to go off the calendar.”

She also appreciates getting the opportunity to work side by side with her twin daughters, Kate and Grace, 15, who will be juniors at Joel Barlow next year.

“Life is so busy,” MacDonald said. “I work full time, with an hour commute, and my daughters have sports. It gives us something we can do together.”

It’s important that daughters see their mothers involved in volunteer work, she said.

The MacDonalds work each year at Santa’s Workshop, a pre-Christmas event sponsored by the Dorothy Day House in Danbury.

Families who otherwise couldn’t afford Christmas gifts attend the event, and children pick out gifts.

“The girls help the kids walk through, and the moms help organize the gifts,” MacDonald said. “It’s a one-on-one activity. It’s just really fun. The kids are so excited.“

Kate MacDonald said she enjoys “interacting with the people you’re helping. At Santa’s Workshop, we hand out the toys to the kids. One little girl wanted a Barbie doll. You see her face light up.”

Volunteer events expand horizons

“It’s really been such a great thing to be able to do something with my daughter,” said Jill Caruso, an Easton resident, who’s a marriage and family therapist. “We’re taking a step beyond, seeing the world in a bigger perspective.”

Jill and her daughter Arabella, a Joel Barlow junior, recently joined other NCL chapter members helping out at the Special Olympics at Yale University’s West Campus in Orange.

The duo worked as marshals at the bicycle races, checking on the well being of the riders and encouraging them along the bike route.

Caruso said it was heartening to “see young ladies going by on bikes with smiles on their faces.”

Volunteering provides a “bigger perspective for teenagers who want to usually stay within their own peer group and interest level,” she said, and she sees Arabella developing “a heightened sensitivity to others. We each get to see the other in a slightly different way, stepping outside of the day to day ‘parent/child’ roles.”

Volunteering “has opened my eyes, and it makes me feel like I’m helping the community we live in,” Arabella said. “I think it’s a great way to spend time with my mom.”

The activities she participates in, such as serving at the shelter, cleaning up the beach at the Save the Sound event and working at the Easton Public Library “are deeper than going shopping,” Arabella said.

Lily Blanton sees NCL’s volunteer opportunities as enlarging her horizons.

“In the beginning, it was something to put on a college resume,” she said, “but now I see it as a way to help the community. I’d like to continue.”

Her mother said it has brought out qualities in her daughter’s character.

“I see this compassion that’s going to be a good anchor in her life,” she said.