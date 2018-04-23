Easton P&Z reduces subdivision bond, Plum Tree Lane discussion

At the Easton Planning & Zoning Meeting on Monday, April 9, in the Town Hall Conference Room, the following items were up for discussion and decision.

Subdivision bond

P&Z voted unanimously to reduce the subdivision bond on Adirondack Estates and River Ridge Estates from $77,100 to $31,400 based on most required work being completed.

Developer Harold Rosnick has been pushing to have the funds returned, but Public Works Director and Town Engineer Ed Nagy has objected, claiming all improvements are not finished. The housing development involves an extension of the Adirondack Trail, off Tuckahoe Road, for about a mile to the Trumbull border.

Rosnick said he could have asked for more money back because the only outstanding items are $5,000 for tree planting and $5,000 for asphalt. He said Nagy was being “unfair” with his demands, such as adding items to an earlier punch list of outstanding items.

“This commission drew a red line in the sand,” said Rosnick, referring to earlier action by the P&Z to stop new concerns from being put on the punch list.

Nagy countered that he just wants the work to be done correctly and completely. “We have to watch out for the taxpayers,” he said.

Some of the dispute centered on the need to refortify a stone drainage system built five years ago by Rosnick.

“Where does it end, Ed?” alternate Alison Sternberg asked Nagy.

Chairman Robert Maquat stressed he wanted to “show some progress” while also protecting the town. He worried the situation had become a “never-ending cycle.”

Vice Chairman Ray Martin said the matter “has dragged on painfully, week after week,” leading Rosnick to say it’s actually been “year after year.”

“I see no reason to hold this up,” P&Z member Ross Ogden said of returning most of the bond money.

After the discussion and vote, Rosnick and Nagy shook hands.

Small lot

The owner of a vacant parcel at 45 Plum Tree Lane wants a legal determination on whether it can be developed.

The property is primarily in Trumbull but includes slightly less than a half-acre in Easton. Plum Tree Lane is in Trumbull off Park Avenue, just south of the Easton border.

The owners, Edward and Alice Socha, have on multiple occasions approached Easton officials about being able to build on the property. Their attorney believes the Easton land can be built on, but land use officials have concluded it’s a non-conforming lot and won’t issue a permit.

A meeting is expected to take place soon among the owners, their attorney, town representatives, and a lawyer for the town. Town officials hope their outside attorney will then offer a more definitive opinion on behalf of the town, separate from staff, on the property owner’s request.