Easton P&Z could return Adirondack Trail bond money

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission could return some subdivision bond money to developer Harold Rosnick for work completed at the Adirondack Trail subdivision.

Rosnick is asking the P&Z to give back some of the $83,605 being held for improvements related to the housing development off Tuckahoe Road, near the Trumbull border.

“I’m going through it step by step because I’m making a record of it for obvious reason,” Rosnick told the P&Z at its March 26 meeting.

In the past, Rosnick has said he might sue the town for what he considers unreasonable demands by Ed Nagy, the town engineer and public works director, who recommends when developer bond money should be returned.

“I’m not going to allow Mr. Nagy to hold up my money anymore,” Rosnick said.

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat went through a list of requested work from a recent letter by Nagy with Rosnick, discussing which subdivision bond items have been completed. “Hopefully, we’re extremely close,” said Maquat, who now plans to contact Nagy to go over the items with him.

State law

Rosnick pointed to a newer state law that he said prohibits land use boards from keeping bond funds to financially guarantee completed work for more than a year. “That’s a fundamental change in the law,” he said.

In the past, he said, Easton would hold on to funds as “a maintenance bond” for long periods when accepting a developer-built road as an official town road. The town recently accepted Adirondack Trail as a town road after an extended dispute between Rosnick and Nagy.

Rosnick complained that Nagy has continually come up with new required work to avoid returning his bond money. “We’ve done all that is required,” he said.

Nagy, who was not at the meeting, has said he just wants to be sure all stipulated work is done fully and satisfactorily. For instance, he said of Adirondack Trail, a town ordinance states that roads must be “completed” and not “substantially completed” to be accepted by a municipality.

Rosnick said some of the required work was done years ago on the 70-acre subdivision, which involved creating new housing lots by extending Adirondack Trail for about a mile to connect with Buttonwood Drive on the Trumbull border.

He’s agreed the town should be able to keep some funds for tree plantings and asphalt quality, but still in question are work on a stone drainage system — known as a check dam — and grading in a specific part of the subdivision.

Rosnick said the work on the stone system to control water flow was completed so long ago, in 2012, that problems have since arisen because of the passage of time. He has since fixed the problems, he said, stressing he’s not responsible for the permanent maintenance of such a system.

“I don’t want to get into a war with the town,” he said.