Easton prepares for Memorial Day parade

The Town of Easton and the Charles L. Ruman Post 160 of the American Legion invites all of Easton and the surrounding communities to honor fallen service men and women at the annual Memorial Day parade Monday, May 28.

The parade begins 9:30 a.m. at the town green across from the firehouse and travels down Center Street and ends with a wreath placing ceremony at Easton Town Hall.

All local organizations are invited to participate and asked to assemble at the town green at 9 a.m. This year’s parade coordinator will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 66.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be marching along with the town’s first responders, the Lions Club, the Explorers and other groups. Antique cars and tractors are welcome too.

The Helen Keller Middle School Marching Band will perform during the parade and the ceremony.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Remember the Great War” on this 100th anniversary of the end of the “War to End All Wars.” The master of ceremonies will be American Legion Post 160 member SFC. Joseph Pulchalski, U.S. Army National Guard.

The ceremony will include words by keynote speaker and longtime Easton resident, Colonel Ronald Berry, U.S. Army Retired. Other speakers will include First Selectman Adam Dunsby and members of the local clergy.

Call American Legion Post 160 Commander Don Rodgerson, 203-209-1402 or Adjutant Michael Caldaroni 203-395-6496 with any questions. The post Commander reserves the right to cancel the parade due to extreme weather conditions. No ATVs are allowed in the parade.

All residents are invited to help Post 160 place flags on the graves of veterans at Union Cemetery located on Rt. 59 and Sport Hill Road on May 19 at 9:30 a.m.