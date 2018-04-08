Easton police report stolen, burglarized cars

Easton Police reported one car stolen and another burglarized early Saturday morning in the Rock House Road area of Redding.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Arnold, communications division supervisor, the cars were all unlocked. Two were rummaged through and one was stolen. The stolen car was unlocked with the keys in it, he said.

Both incidents occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. early Saturday morning, April 7.

“We are actively working on leads with several other area police departments,” Arnold said. “The Easton Police Department asks if you see something, please report it immediately to us.”

Arnold warns drivers to keep their cars secure by locking them. “As always, we cannot emphasize it enough that residents need to lock their cars and not leave items of value in them, particularly the keys,” Arnold said.

He asks residents in the area of the incidents on Saturday night to review surveillance footage they may have and “let us know if they recorded anything suspicious.”