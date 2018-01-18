Easton may conduct survey to get resident input on master plan

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission may organize a citizen survey to gauge public opinion on issues being addressed in the town’s new master plan.

The P&Z is finalizing a draft of the new plan and will hold a public hearing to get feedback on it in the coming months, but could also use some type of survey to get the opinion of a wider group of residents.

Member Ross Ogden brought up the survey idea, which has been discussed before by members, during the Jan. 17 P&Z meeting.

The master plan — known as the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) — is expected to include several initiatives that generate opposition by some people in town, such as creating an official Village District at Sport Hill and Center roads to perhaps allow some controlled and targeted commercial-type development. The goal is to create a small town center where people can gather.

Ogden said “a fairly sizable silent majority” might support these ideas but not be able to attend meetings, and a survey therefore might better capture the views of everyone.

The town of Weston conducted a citizen survey when updating its POCD, and Easton P&Z members plan to look at that for guidance although they would prefer having a much shorter survey than the one done in Weston.

Members discussed whether survey questions should be broad or specific. “It can’t be too fuzzy or you’ll get fuzzy back,” Chairman Robert Maquat said.

Members also talked about how to best distribute the survey, such as using the town website or a social media platform, mailing questionnaires, or putting something in The Easton Courier.

The commission is expected to further discuss the issue.

The POCD should be updated every 10 years based on state law, and the P&Z has been working on the process for the past few years. Master plan themes will include agriculture, arts and culture, trails and greenways, a town center, open space, and creating a sense of community.

Separately, the commission is revising the zoning regulations . Public hearings to get citizen input will be held before the P&Z votes to adopt a new POCD or the updated zoning regulations.