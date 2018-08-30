Easton library promotes effort to spread kindness

Easton Connects with Kindness, a group that promotes acts of kindness in town, has found a creative way, through the inspiration of an author, to contribute kindness to its local community.

Kim Dinan, author of The Yellow Envelope, visited the Easton Public Library earlier this year as part of the town’s One book, One town event. Participants in this event were all encouraged to read the book and then attend the meet and greet with Dinan.

The original “yellow envelope” that the book is based on was a gift from a friend of Dinan’s as she embarked on a trip. In the envelope was money that had three rules attached to it: Don’t overthink it; share your experiences; don’t feel pressured to give it all away.

ECK has offered a yellow envelope to any Easton residents who wish to use these funds to add brightness to someone else’s day.

“I loved the concept of the yellow envelope,” said ECK President Pamela Gupta. “As soon as I learned about it, I thought to myself, ‘Why doesn’t ECK sponsor an envelope in the library to continue outreach into the community? It is such an easy way to promote kindness.’”

So it began.

Two-hundred dollars has been put into the fund, available at the library, for anyone to turn dollar bills into acts of kindness.

Gupta asked her children what they would use the money for if they could do anything, and they decided to withdraw $25 to buy a pecan pie and vanilla ice cream for their over 80-year-old neighbor whose husband had recently passed away.

“We went over and as she opened the door and saw us all carrying the goodies, her eyes lit up and she broke into a big smile,” said Gupta. “She invited us inside and asked us to share the pie with her.”

Being that there is no official downtown Easton, ECK has been struggling to get the word out about this as much as the organization would like. Gupta expects that their recent Facebook post will draw some attention to the opportunity and that more people will utilize the funds from here on out.

The funds are allotted on a trust-based system. All that’s required is a write-up of what one’s plans are for using the money and for whom the person will use it.

Dinan said her yellow envelope had an impactful experience on her trip and life, and she expects that it will share those similar effects on the townspeople of Easton.

“It wasn’t necessarily the giving of the money,” said Dinan. “… but the fact that I had this thing in my pocket to do good with. It was a constant reminder to pay attention and to be of service to others. That’s how the envelope impacted my travels and I hope that’s what will happen there as well.”

As Dinan embarks on her next journey, she has replaced the money in her yellow envelope with her favorite quotes that she will leave along the trail of the Camino de Santiago in northwestern Spain, where the remains of the apostle Saint James the Great are said to be buried.

Gupta summed up her message: “Bring kindness into our daily lives. Be kind to others and ourselves.”