Easton holds EMT training class

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will hold an emergency medical technician (EMT) class beginning Monday, Aug. 27, and continuing through Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Classes will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. and occasional Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to be announced.

Cost is $1,200, which is completely reimbursable upon graduation from the class and one full year of active participation with Easton EMS.

Class cost includes CPR certification, EMT textbook and online access, class uniform shirt, and CEVO certification.

Class instruction will include classroom PowerPoint, classroom demonstrations, hands-on practical training in and out of the classroom, mandatory ambulance observation, and two sessions as a victim for a state EMT testing site.

Lead instructor is Margie Arnold EMT-P, EMS-I, CPR-I, who has 25 years of EMS experience as a paramedic, supervisor and manager in the Greater Bridgeport, Norwalk Hospital and Valley EMS systems.

To register for the class or request information, go to eastonems.com or email [email protected]. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, Aug. 15.