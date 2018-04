Easton’s annual fishing derby will be held Sunday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Road.

The derby is open to Easton children ages 15 and under. Bring your own fishing poles. Bait will be provided.

Prizes, in several different categories, will be awarded at 11:30 a.m. This is a free event open to Easton residents only.