Easton Historical Society to pay town for space use

After years of not paying for utility usage, the Easton Historical Society made a deal with the Easton Board of Selectmen to pay $400 annually for its share of utilities in the Easton Library, plus $1 annually for rent.

When the library was being built, the historical society was given a small amount of space in the building to store documents and hold meetings.

There was a contract agreement between the town and the historical society from April 1996 to give the historical society a 30-year lease on the space.

In that agreement the historical society agreed to pay 3.8% of the total bill for electricity used in the library and 3.8% of the total bill for oil pertaining to the library.

While there was no specific clarification in the agreement, First Selectman Adam Dunsby assumes the 3.8% was decided on based on how much space the historical society takes up in the library.

“The provision that they should pay 3.8% of the utility, that hasn’t happened,” said Dunsby. “I don’t know if that has ever happened.”

According to Dunsby, the 3.8% amounts to approximately $1,400 annually, based on the last couple of budget years.

Additionally, in the agreement from 1996, the historical society agreed to maintain public liability insurance. According to Chester Burley, president of the Historical Society, the insurance payments have been maintained.

Since there is only one meter monitoring electricity at the library, monitoring the precise use from the historical society has proved to be a challenge.

“We were never billed,” said Burley. “For 18 years we haven’t been billed. Since it hasn’t been enforced, that constitutes waiving that provision in the lease, and there’s the legal issue of whether you can enforce it now.”

Burley said the historical society wants to be “fair and reasonable” about this and wants to pay for what it uses.

“When the lease was executed 22 years ago, the historical society was using the office full-time, 35 to 40 hours a week,” he said. “That $1,400 to $1,500 we have figured out, well that’s about $130 a month. They were using the space for 150 hours a month back then. We use it two hours a month now.”

Burley said it’s not fair and reasonable to pay the town only a few dollars a month, but because the room isn’t used much, the historical society doesn’t believe paying $1,500 a year is reasonable either.

“We’d like to propose we pay a flat fee — if it’s two hours a month, then we can pay $25 or $30 a month,” said Burley.

According to Burley, the “entire historical records of Easton” are stored in the room. In addition to the records, the room stores an antique clock, a slant-top desk and a “beautiful quilt,” among other artifacts.

Payment

Dunsby expressed concern that the town “has a signed contract that isn’t being fulfilled.”

“I’m not comfortable just saying they get a pass,” said Dunsby. “There’s issue on nonpayment in the past, which is troubling, and there’s probably equal blame on both sides for that, but I don’t know the full history.”

Dunsby said he was open to adjusting the 3.8% payment from the historical society because it wasn’t using the room that much.

“It makes more sense to talk about a flat fee going forward,” said Selectman Robert Lessler. “Let’s keep it simple.”

Selectman Carolyn Colangelo was concerned with retroactive payments over the years. “What is your proposal, if any, with regard to nothing being paid for in the past?” she asked.

“You don’t want to go retroactive with us,” said Burley. “We’re here in good faith to come up with a number. If you want to go retroactive with us, we’ll challenge this and you won’t get a penny from us.”

The conversation about specific payment went into executive session, but ultimately the two parties came out with a deal, with the historical society paying $400 annually with no retroactive payments. Its lease for space in the library is up in eight years and will be negotiated in the future.