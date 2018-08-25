Easton gives state affordable housing inventory

Easton has 15 deed-restricted affordable housing units, according to the annual inventory the town recently submitted to the state.

All the affordable units in Easton are accessory apartments, or parts of single-family homes that have been altered to create separate living units.

Based on state statistics, 0.63% of Easton’s 2,715 housing units are categorized as being affordable.

The permitted affordable accessory apartments are located at properties on Austin Drive, Banks Road, Burr Street, Canterbury Lane, Cedar Hill Road, Center Road (two units on different properties), Flat Rock Drive, Heritage Drive, Judd Road, Mills Lane, Morehouse Road, North Park Avenue, Rock House Road and Wilson Road.

The oldest existing approved affordable accessory apartment in Easton received zoning permission in June 1996, while the most recent was approved in April 2017.

The town’s zoning regulations allow affordable accessory apartments under certain conditions with a special permit. If approved, homeowners must follow state guidelines on the rents charged and provide a signed statement annually on the status of the living unit. This includes providing the name of the renter and verifying state affordable rental rules are being followed.

Every year, towns not meeting the state’s goal of having at least 10% of their housing units as affordable must provide the state with a list of the housing units designated as affordable in their communities. The inventory is officially known as the Affordable Appeals Housing Listing.

The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission approved affordable accessory apartment regulations in 1995 as a way to provide housing options for people with moderate incomes, including senior citizens and town employees.

In addition, legalizing a form of affordable housing in town theoretically could make it more challenging for a developer to build a large-scale affordable residential complex in town through the state’s affordable housing law, known as 8-30g.

In-law apartments

While often called “in-law apartments,” the Easton regulations do not require someone living in an affordable accessory apartment to be related to the property owner. However, the homeowner must live in the primary residence on the property to rent an apartment and the apartment inhabitant must meet income guidelines overseen by the state. Only one accessory apartment is allowed on a property.

The approvals come with deed restrictions covering the affordability guidelines that expire after 20 years and previously had expired after 25 years.

The P&Z is looking into whether the local affordable accessory apartment regulations are consistent with state rules when it comes to the deed restriction expiration periods.

The issue recently came up when a Staples Road homeowner with an affordable accessory apartment inquired about how to remove the deed restriction from the land records. Because the deed expiration was about to expire and the homeowner no longer wanted to rent the living unit, the P&Z simple voted not to renew the affordable accessory apartment permit.

This was the first time an accessory apartment had reached its original expiration date in Easton, and caused commission members to wonder what happens to a unit if the permit is not renewed. For instance, members wondered if the unit should be converted back into the main house by eliminating separate entrances and certain common walls.

Market-rate apartments are not legal in Easton. The town’s zoning regulations only allow for single-family homes and, if approved and various rules are followed, affordable accessory apartments.

This could possibly change when the zoning regulations are revised, with accessory apartments without the affordability guidelines being legalized. Apartment buildings or multifamily homes still would be prohibited and the one-accessory-apartment-per-property restriction would remain.