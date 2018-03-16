Easton fire chief warns about down wires

Easton Fire Chief Steven Waugh issued the following statement on Friday warning residents about downed wires following the most recent storm.

“After the most recent storm, I have received numerous reports of citizens in our town being unsafe around downed utility lines. These reports range from moving downed utility lines off the road, removing trees and limbs from utility lines, and walking under downed trees and close to downed utility

lines on the road. In one instance, a United Illuminating employee had to warn a person who was about to move a downed live primary power line from the roadway. All these instances were incredibly dangerous and could result in serious injury or death to the people involved.

“Please do not go near or attempt to move a utility wire of any kind. Assume that all wires are live. Respect the barricades and road closure tape that are put up to direct you away from hazards including downed utility wires. Do not approach or drive over a downed line, and do not touch anything that it might be in contact with. The utility company will get to them and make them safe; it may take some time, but ultimately, I am sure that your life is worth waiting for them to do their job. Thank you.”