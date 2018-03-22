Easton finance board mulls 1.7% budget increase

Initial budget requests from Easton town departments and school boards represent a 1.7% spending increase over the current budget, when not including money set aside in the current year for teacher pensions that never had to be spent.

Upward drivers in the town portion of the budget are 2.3% wage increases for town union and non-union employees as well as higher non-teacher pension payments, mostly for local police and firefighters, First Selectman Adam Dunsby said at the March 6 Board of Finance meeting.

In addition to not having to fund teacher pensions this year, downward drivers on the town side are $188,000 in savings by switching to a new healthcare plan for municipal employees, and $114,000 in lower debt service payments.

During the last budget season, the town set aside $1.3 million for teacher pensions due to Gov. Dannel Malloy’s then-pending proposal to have towns start paying a portion of teacher pensions. The state has traditionally handled teacher pensions while towns pay for their retirement healthcare coverage.

Malloy’s proposal met legislative opposition and never was enacted, but the town’s current 2017-18 budget includes funds for the pension payment because of uncertainty at the time it was approved.

If one includes the $1.3 million set aside for teacher pensions in comparison to the new budget requests, the initial requests represent a 1.3% decrease over the current budget.

The figures are based on initial budget requests of 4.4% for the Easton Board of Education and 4% for the Region 9 Board of Education.

As is traditional, Dunsby met with town department heads on their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19, which begins July 1. In Easton, the first selectman and Board of Selectmen have no direct role in finalizing the town budget.

The Board of Finance is in the process of meeting with department representatives to go over their requests and a public hearing to get residents’ input on the new budget will take place Monday, March 26, at 7 p.m., at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Because the town didn’t need to spend the $1.3 million for teacher pensions this year, the BOF is expected to use those funds to lower or offset a possible tax increase for the new budget year.

Dunsby said the town’s new grand list — the compilation of all real estate, motor vehicle and business equipment assessed values — went up 0.3%, which should generate some new tax revenue.

Also, student enrollment numbers appear to shifting to Redding in the short term, Dunsby said, so Easton’s payments to the Region 9 system should decline when compared to Redding for a few years.

Dunsby also spoke about the impact of the state on the town’s budget, including possible cutbacks in bridge-related funding that could impact South Park Avenue projects.