Easton finance board approves $44-million budget proposal

The Easton Board of Finance approved the town’s proposed 2018-19 budget after trimming budgets submitted by the Easton Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The total budget expenditure to be submitted to Easton voters on April 30 is $44,157,632. That includes $27,392,689 in proposed funding for the Easton and Region 9 school districts.

More than half of the Board of Finance meeting was devoted to the library’s proposed budget for 2018-19 and included a lively discussion of the library’s mission in the community and the growth of digital media. Total library circulation topped 600,000 during fiscal year 2016-17, according to Library Director Lynn Zaffino.

“We do see ourselves as a community center — and while members pay to join the Easton Community Center, the library and its programs are free,” said Zaffino. While libraries continue to focus on books and community literacy, the mission of libraries today has broadened to encompass educational, cultural and recreational materials and programs that, taken together, enrich the lives of the community, according to Zaffino.

Focus on tech

To cater to the busy lives of patrons, the library has long maintained a selection of audiobooks. The Playaway audiobook is one of the newest technological arrivals. These are self-contained listening units that store one book.

“The benefit of a Playaway is that you don’t need a player to listen to it,” said Zaffino, noting that makes such books easier to handle and listen to. “This is one of the newer things that we are building in our collection.”

The number of people with Easton Library cards (3,516 in 2016-17) is now dwarfed by the 7,443 people who attend the variety of programs the library runs each year. “The bulk of that attendance is by children,” said Zaffino.

Last year was austere for the townwide budget because Easton expected to pick up a tab of approximately $1.3 million for teachers’ pensions — which did not ultimately occur. However, town departments were asked to make substantial cuts. The library trimmed its budget by approximately 10%, so its proposal this year sought to restore previous levels of funding.

Nonetheless, Board of Finance members scrutinized individual line items. Member Andy Kachele questioned an increase in technology spending – from $18,000 in the current budget to $24,000 in the proposed one. The increase owes to a larger number of electronic resources the Easton Library is making available to residents, Zaffino noted, including downloadable books and audiobooks as well as electronic database services.

“Your policy has been not to charge for these items,” said Kachele. “We as a board have to decide if this is consistent with what we do with other programs.”

Kachele added that Parks and Recreation does charge for most of its programs.

Kristi Sogofsky, chairperson of the library’s board of trustees, noted that patrons expect such programs to be free — as they are at other libraries. “If you’re doing a summer reading program, you do it to get kids to read,” Sogofsky said. “If you start charging parents, you’re going to diminish that.”

Ultimately, Zaffino agreed to trim approximately $5,000 from the library budget, with cuts mostly consisting of programming and resource offerings. Zaffino also concurred with a suggestion by finance board Chairman Matt Gachi to more closely coordinate library programs with the Easton Community Center and the Parks and Recreation Department.

“That is something we’d like to do to make all of our programs more efficient and coordinated,” noted Gachi.

Restrooms on horizon

The construction of a restroom facility at the Morehouse Road playing fields is the biggest news item in the Parks and Recreation budget. The anticipated cost is expected to be in the ballpark of $110,000.

“This would be a male/female handicapped-accessible facility,” noted interim Director Danielle Alves. Both Parks and Rec and the Board of Finance have ruled out adding a concession stand, which would add $60,000 to the price tag.

To make more funding available for the restroom facility, the Board of Finance approved the transfer of $28,000 from the department’s activities fund and another $5,000 from the capital fund for Aspetuck Park.

“Coming into the budget season, we weren’t sure we would have all the funds [for the restroom facility],” said First Selectman Adam Dunsby. “So we have not yet begun the bid process.”

The Park Avenue bridges would have no impact on the 2018-19 budget, but Dunsby provided the board with an update on their status. The estimated cost to replace the bridge near Buck Hill Road is $1.48 million, and the state Department of Transportation is expected to pick up the full tab.

“We’ve been told the money is available,” said Dunsby.

More problematic is the bridge near the Riverside Drive intersection, for which the state intends to pay 50% of the cost. “We could possibly make that a separate agenda item at the … town meeting,” said Dunsby.

Unassigned funds

The board passed a motion to add unassigned funds to the meeting agenda. Because the funding set aside for pensions was never used, the town now has excess money in unassigned funds. The board will ask voters to approve the transfer of $1.4 million from the latter for bridge work.

Among other business, the board approved spending $50,000 for the Easton Police Department. These funds would allow the police to equip patrol cars with dashcams.