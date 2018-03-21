Easton EMT faces charges including voyeurism, firearms theft

The Easton Police Department has reported that Christopher Barlow, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, March 21, for a variety of charges while he was a volunteer with Easton EMS.

He is charged with Stealing a Firearm-53a-212 (two counts), Voyeurism 53a-189a (two counts), Illegal Alteration of Records 53a-153, and Providing a False Statement 53a-157b.

According to police, Barlow is suspected of placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom of the EMS building. He is also alleged to have taken inappropriate photos of patients who were being transported in an ambulance while they were under his care as an EMT. The two stolen firearms were allegedly stolen from a co-worker at EMS. He is also suspected of forging official documents to present himself as an Easton Police Officer. Lastly, It is alleged Barlow provided a false statement on an application for a long rifle.

In an investigation that began in the summer of 2017, the Duxbury, Mass. Police Department accused Barlow of falsely claiming to be a Homeland Security agent and amassing a collection of guns, ammunition, explosives and stolen medical equipment, based on an initial complaint from the Easton EMS and Police Department.

He was indicted in October on six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition and one count each of impersonating a police officer, possession of an incendiary device and carrying a dangerous weapon. Barlow had been held without bail until his release on Feb. 16, 2018.

A superior court judge issued conditions of release including stipulations that Barlow wear a GPS bracelet and not leave his home in Kingston except for doctor’s visits.

A lengthy investigation by the Easton Police Department, in conjunction with the Duxbury, Mass. Police Department and the New Haven FBI field office, resulted in a warrant for Barlow’s arrest for the above charges in Connecticut.

Barlow’s bail was set at $25,000. He was processed at Easton Police headquarters and posted bond. His next court date is April 5.

