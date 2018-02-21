Easton EMS provides standby coverage at rowing event

Easton Volunteer EMS members provided standby coverage at the Saugatuck Rowing Club Connecticut Indoor Rowing Championship, which took place Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Easton Community Center.

EMRs Christian Gutierrez and Kevin Martins and EMTs Assistant Chief Adam Goldstein, Andrew Tisdale, Mary Pat O’Neil, and Peggy Shukie treated two people for exhaustion, and gave out a few Band-Aids and ice packs.

Sunday coverage was also provided by volunteers EMT Chief Carolyn Kearney and EMR Victor Malindretos, who covered two 9-1-1 calls in town.

Easton Volunteer EMS welcomes new members and offers the EMT class and CPR certification. For more information, visit eastonems.com.