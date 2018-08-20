Easton EMS chief leaves leadership role

To Carolyn Kearney, the best part about being an emergency medical technician in Easton is getting the chance to help people.

“We are a community-based service and people are comfortable that they recognize us when we show up to their houses for a call,” Kearney said. “Whenever they recognize me, they automatically relax.”

After eight years as chief of Easton’s Voluntary Emergency Medical Service, Kearney has left this leadership role. At the EMTs’ most recent election, fellow Easton resident Gabe Meszaros ran against Kearney and won.

Although she will no longer be chief, she will, however, continue to respond to calls as an EMT.

Kearney, 65, was the first elected chief of service of Easton’s EMS, when the association decided on separating the job of president and chief.

In her role as chief, she oversaw 40 active EMT volunteers and maintained the EMS budget, which is about $397,000 for the current fiscal year.

Department contributions

Over the course of the past eight years, many programs were implemented and many changes took place within the Easton’s EMS that were intended to improve its functions.

One improvement was the purchase of a new ambulance. “We got town funding for it,” Kearney said, adding the old ambulance was in poor shape and not reliable.

Since Kearney was elected, Easton EMS implemented a college live-in program. As chief, it was Kearney’s job to ensure there was adequate coverage for shift live-ins.

“We have students who go to school at Sacred Heart University [in Fairfield],” she said. “The students live at Easton EMS and cover the midnight-to-6 a.m. calls.”

Sgt. Jonathan Arnold, communications division supervisor with the Easton Police Department, said due to the live-in program, the EMS has seen an “enormous shift in 911 ambulance call coverage,” under Kearney.

Also, there has been an increase in EMS membership overall, according to Arnold.

Easton EMS now covers “90% of our first calls. When Carolyn first started, Easton was not covering weekends or midnights at all, for months at a time,” he said.

“We have many young volunteers who now work weekends,” Kearney said.

In addition, while Kearney was chief, Easton EMS started its bottle and can fund-raising drive. The collection benefits the Kennedy Center Ability Program, which provides services for people with disabilities.

“The adults come into EMS once a month and go through all cans and bottles that people have donated, and sort them by size,” Kearney said. “Then, we sell them to the bottling company.”

Arnold said through Kearney, EMS has hosted hosted several regional training events such as Active Shooter for EMS, UTV operation, Pre-hospital Trauma Life Support, Narcan administration, epinephrine administration and tourniquet/quick clot application.

Kearney is also credited for getting Easton certified as a HEARTSafe Community through defibrillator placement in town.

Kearney has increased the interaction with EMS and the Board of Education, according to Arnold.

“Also, our relationship with the Easton Fire Department has increased by adding supplemental first responders,” Arnold said.

CPR training

Kearney has given CPR training to many groups and individuals in town including members of the library staff, park and recreation department, and highway department as well as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.

“It’s important to know CPR so that people can do this before emergency responders can get to their home,” Kearney said. “By the time they get there, it may be too late.”

Peg Shukie, communications director with the Easton EMS, said Kearney has worked “tirelessly” as leader.

“Carolyn has led Easton Volunteer EMS with knowledge, compassion and a spirit to serve those in need. All who know her respect her volunteer spirit and high standard of care for her patients,” Shukie said. “Thank you, Carolyn, for all your dedication and hard work. We all look forward to your ongoing EMT membership with Easton Volunteer EMS.”

It has been “an honor” and “a privilege” to serve with Kearney, Arnold said.

“Thank you, chief,” he said. “In your time, you have made Easton a better and safer place.”

Family time

Kearney, who has lived in Easton for 29 years, said she hopes to spend her extra time with her family. She has three children and five grandchildren, ranging in ages from 1 to 6, with another due in September.

She will also continue to work full time as a nurse at Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton.

Since 2003, prior to serving as chief, Kearney was an EMS volunteer.

Born in Norwalk, she became a registered nurse from the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing.

She later became an EMT because she said it would be a good experience for her.

“I knew it would allow me to maintain my emergency nursing skills,” she said.

Kearney said she looks forward to continuing on in her role as an EMS volunteer. “It’s nice to know that you are helping somebody,” she said. “We see them at their worst time in their lives, and would do anything we can do to make them feel better.”