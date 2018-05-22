Easton doctor named Physician of the Year at Bridgeport Hospital

Orthopedic surgeon David Bindelglass, MD, of Easton, has been named Bridgeport Hospital’s 2018 Physician of the Year for his outstanding feedback from patients and contributions as a physician leader.

The announcement was made by Chief Medical Officer Michael Ivy, MD, during the hospital’s recent Physician Leadership Summit.

“Not only has Dr. Bindelglass championed innovations that have made joint replacement surgery safer and more effective for our patients, he understands the importance of patient-centered care,” said Dr. Ivy. “He engages his patients and their families in a sincere, friendly manner, which helps put them at ease.”

Dr. Bindelglass was among 20 Bridgeport Hospital-affiliated physicians whose patient satisfaction scores during the past year were ranked in the 95th (top 5th) percentile nationally by Press Ganey, the independent organization that compiles the hospital’s patient satisfaction survey results.

He has participated in several patient care improvement initiatives during his tenure, most recently one to enhance recovery after total hip and knee replacement surgery. Through a careful analysis of data, the team found ways to reduce patient dependence on opioid medications, speed recovery and decrease the need for referrals to outpatient rehabilitation facilities after leaving the hospital.

Dr. Bindelglass received his medical degree in 1985 from Columbia University, completed his residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and his fellowship at Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in California. He joined the Bridgeport Hospital medical staff in 1991. He has also participated in a number of charitable missions with Operation Walk, performing hip and knee surgery around the world.