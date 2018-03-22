Easton discusses financing SRO position

Easton officials are now discussing financing for the approved SRO (School Resource Officer) position for the 2018-19 school year.

The Easton Police Department currently has a school resource officer that splits most of his time between Samuel Staples Elementary and Helen Keller Middle schools, plus police coverage is usually provided during arrival and dismissal times at both schools.

For the remainder of the school year, Joel Barlow High School has a “full-time police officer,” and Redding provides what Easton Chief Tim Shaw calls “100% coverage” at its elementary and middle schools.

Shaw said he receives complaints from Easton residents about the contrast between the two towns.

He said, however, that he is comfortable with the current arrangement, based on the department’s presence at the two Easton schools and the available resources. “It’s a formula that’s working,” he said.

He added he would like to provide more coverage, noting that listening and reacting “to the pulse of the community” is part of his job.

He said physical improvements have been made to schools for increased safety, but the push now is for having more police coverage.

Towns can have SROs or school security officers (SSOs) at schools, or provide no coverage. Shaw said coverage is financed by school boards rather than towns in some cases, and if he was able to assign full-time SROs to both Easton schools, he would need to hire a new officer for the department.

An SRO is a certified police officer who carries a gun and has arrest powers. An SSO doesn’t have arrest powers and may or may not carry a weapon. SSOs sometimes are retired law enforcement personnel.

Officer in charge

The Police Department will need $15,000 to $20,000 in the new budget to pay for an officer in charge on every shift. The department has three shifts a day, and in the evening and late-night shifts, there’s no supervisor on duty — or OIC — if a sergeant isn’t one of the officers on patrol.

The new police union contract calls for having an OIC at all times, and officers will receive slightly higher pay when serving in that capacity.

Shaw said having an OIC is important for liability and legal reasons. He said when legal issues arise, a question that always comes up is who was in charge at the time of an incident. “We’re one of the few agencies without an OIC,” he said.

Police Commission Chairman Richard Colangelo said the OIC can make certain timely decisions, such as whether a search warrant is necessary.

The department has 15 certified officers — the chief, one captain, one detective, three sergeants and nine officers (including the Staples/Keller SRO).