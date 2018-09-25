Easton Connects with Kindness collects handbags and shoes

Easton Connects with Kindness is collecting new or gently used handbags and professional footwear (flats or small heels) to benefit Dress for Success of Mid-Fairfield County. The collections will help women going on interviews.

The mission of Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County (DFSMFC) is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Many women coming to DFSMFC are from difficult situations such as homelessness, domestic violence, addiction, incarceration or reliance on public support.

They are typically unemployed and range in age from young adults to senior citizens. Two-thirds of the women served by DFSMFC are single mothers responsible for two to three children.

Easton Connects with Kindness aims to bring “kindness into our daily lives through day-week-month-year random acts of kindness acts to raise awareness about the incredible power of kindness.”

Donations may be dropped off at the Easton Public Library or email [email protected] to arrange pickup from your house.