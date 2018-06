St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church in Easton is holding its annual Food Fest on Friday, June 8, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, June 9, from noon to 10 p.m.

The Food Fest features homemade ethnic dinners including grilled lamb and chicken and stuffed cabbage, as well as fresh made salads, pitas, breads, baklava and other pastries.

The event will be held at the church hall located at 504 Sport Hill Road, Easton.