Easton cable channel videographer is on the job

Robert L. Webbe goes to more public meetings than just about anyone in Easton, but few people outside those meetings would probably recognize him.

The 29-year-old Redding resident is the main videographer for Channel 79, the cable TV system’s local government channel that films and broadcasts public meetings in town.

“It’s very interesting to see how a small town operates and how actions at meetings can affect daily life, such as if a road is fixed or what services get provided,” Webbe said.

He regularly films Board of Selectmen, Planning and Zoning Commission, Conservation Commission and Board of Finance budget sessions for Channel 79, as well as official town meetings and other significant public hearings.

“It’s a fun experience,” said Webbe, who is pursuing a career in the multimedia field while doing freelance work with Channel 79 and elsewhere, including on a talk series in New York and student films.

He began handling video work for Channel 79 about five years ago, after a conversation between his father, Robert M. Webbe, and Doug Dempsey, one of Easton’s representatives on the Area 9 Cable Council.

The senior Webbe frequently attended public meetings when he lived in Easton, once having run unsuccessfully for first selectman as a write-in candidate. The Webbes later moved to Redding.

Dempsey said the younger Webbe brings technical and other needed skills to the job. “Robert is comfortable in all these areas, has a flexible schedule and knows what’s going on in town,” Dempsey said. “He’s our go-to guy. People in government trust him as a good videographer who keeps a low profile.”

Webbe’s work at Easton Town Hall is made easier by built-in equipment such as a ceiling camera in the room where public meetings are held. He sits in another room around the corner to oversee the recording process, watching the proceedings on a monitor.

After a meeting, he might make adjustments to the volume and other controls, and perhaps do minor editing due to executive sessions (non-public parts of meetings) or other interruptions, before footage is ready to be broadcast in the future.

The station also has equipment Webbe or Channel 79 volunteers can take into the field to cover meetings in the library’s community room, senior center and schools.

Making the meetings available for people to view in their homes, Webbe said, is a plus for good government. “It’s a more convenient way for people to get information on what’s going in town, so perhaps they’ll attend the next meeting and bring up an issue,” he said.

Dempsey said showing government meetings in full is an important service. “It helps to reduce hearsay about what people are up to in government,” he said.

Based on state law, a small fee on subscribers’ cable bills funds Optimum’s Channel 79 and other cable TV local government, education and public-access channels. The channels can seek grants to purchase equipment or pay people such as Webbe when volunteers aren’t available to do filming.

“You need someone reliable,” Dempsey said of Webbe.

Every few weeks, Channel 79’s updated broadcast schedule is put up on the town website, eastonct.gov, in the Community section (click on Channel 79).

Some towns do more or less than Easton with their cable TV government channels, but doing more requires a municipality to invest in equipment, facilities and possibly personnel.

“We don’t have the resources to cover everything,” explained Dempsey, pointing out land-use matters such as open space and possible development are of particular interest to Easton residents and therefore a priority.

Preparing for role

Webbe, who attended high school in New Jersey before moving to Connecticut, has done two media internships that helped prepare him for his Channel 79 work.

The first was during college at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C., think tank, where he focused on audio/visual and website matters. The second was post college at Triple Threat Television in Stamford, which produces programs for national cable channels, where he did mostly post-production work.

More recently, he’s worked on a video for a new 45-minute symphony piece by a well-known composer, scouting local locations and filming. “I’m trying to match the music,” Webbe said of the footage.

He’s also been doing some web-related tasks for a local electronic medical records startup company. He usually gets work through word-of-mouth. “There’s a lot of spontaneous networking in the business,” said the Connecticut College graduate.

At Channel 79, he said, he likes working with Dempsey and Henry Anderson, Easton’s other Area 9 Cable Council representative. Dempsey and Anderson both work in the media business.

Webbe said the three communicate often on scheduling issues and sometimes get together to troubleshoot and discuss equipment matters. Dempsey and Anderson also film meetings as volunteers at times.

“There’s a lot of independent work,” Webbe said of his role.

Part of Webbe’s job is to get to know the public officials he covers so everyone is comfortable with the filming process. “I’m familiar with all the commissioners,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I hope they like me.”

Webbe said he is often recognized by the few people who regularly attend meetings in Easton as well as by many public officials, when they cross paths elsewhere. “If I see them at the store or somewhere, they’ll say hello,” Webbe said.