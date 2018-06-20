Easton Board set to discuss South Park for baseball facility

The Easton Board of Selectmen will meet Thursday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Town Hall, to discuss several issues including:

Sacred Heart University’s proposal to lease land at 18-22 South Park Avenue for a baseball facility

Authorization of First Selectman to reach settlement with the International Association of Fire Fighters in upcoming interest arbitration.

Update of phase two of a solar project behind Samuel Staples Elementary School

Referral to the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding the Morehouse restroom facility

