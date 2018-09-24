Easton Arts Council presents Hot To Trot Trio

The Easton Arts Council is hosting “A Lighthearted Look At Love On The Rocks” featuring the Hot To Trot Trio in a return performance on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Easton Public Library, 693 Morehouse Road.

The Hot To Trot Trio returns to update what organizers described as its amusing view of love through the ages featuring new songs and dialogue. As the battle of the sexes continues, the community is invited to join the trio as they duke it out in songs from opera to the Great American Songbook. The trio is composed of Olga Kalinina, pianist, of Naugatuck, Joanne Kant, soprano, of Easton and Tom Zimmerman, bass-baritone, of Bridgeport.

Admission is free with a reception to follow. Donations are appreciated for arts council scholarships. For more information, call 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.