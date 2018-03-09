Easton and Redding storm update

About 30% of Easton is still without power.

Currently, UI has one Make Safe Truck, one Tree Truck, and two damage assessors working in Easton. Tonight, there will be a Make Safe Truck and a Tree Truck in Easton. Easton Public Works and Parks and Recreation staff worked throughout the day and some will be staying through the night.

UI has said they will issue a press release tomorrow morning giving their estimate for the global restoration time.

Restaurants in Georgetown are open for business but phones are out. The Spinning Wheel is open on Route 58 as well as Mangia Bene in West Redding. Bring cash since their credit card machines are down. Otherwise, they’ll take credit card numbers and run them when phones come back.