Dunsby: Time to put the fire out on the state’s burning business platform

Last Friday, the Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth gave its final report to members of the General Assembly as well as to the public. You will be hearing a lot about the work of this commission, so I wanted to take some time to look at this group and how they could affect the future of our state.

What is it?

During the bipartisan budget negotiations this past fall, members from the business community offered their expertise to help solve Connecticut’s long-term fiscal problems and sluggish economic growth.

We took them up on it and created the Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth. On March 1, the commission produced its final report. I attended the public hearing on this report in the House Chamber on March 23.

What’s the problem?

Commission members Bob Patricelli and Jim Smith expressed their view that Connecticut’s situation was even worse than they had thought. They referred to Connecticut as a burning platform.

Connecticut’s economy is shrinking. It’s smaller than it was in 2004. Connecticut’s competitiveness is declining. Our “place to do business” rankings are near the bottom and declining. Connecticut faces a grim budget outlook. Our tax burden is already well above the national average.

Connecticut has a lot going for it, such as great schools and a top-notch workforce. Unfortunately, unless we deal with our structural problems soon, those will begin to slide, too.

What’s the solution?

This, of course, is the tough part. The commission offers 10 sets of recommendations. I won’t go into all of them here. I agree with some and disagree with others (you’re going to hear every legislator say that).

One recommendation I agree with is shifting from income taxes to consumption taxes. If you tax something, you get less of it. The income tax is a tax on work, so it is no surprise that Connecticut’s recent history of increasing income taxes has corresponded with its period of economic contraction.

What’s next?

I’m not sure. It’s a weighty report and many legislators are still going through it (at least, I hope they are). The intent of the report was that the legislature would vote on the package, but whether or not this will happen, I can’t say. It’s also not clear what the statutory language would be. While, conceptually, I like the report overall, there’s nothing to vote on right now.

One thing I hope we all agree on: It's time to put the fire out.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly District, which includes Easton, Weston, and the majority of Redding.