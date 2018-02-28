Dunsby and Easton police chief support police grants

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) joined Easton Police Chief Timothy Shaw at a public hearing before the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Public Safety in support of a bill to expand a grant program that reimburses a municipality for the cost of dashboard cameras and digital data storage devices.

Dunsby is a co-sponsor of HB 5229, which would add eligibility to an already-existing grant program for police departments making a first-time purchase of the recording equipment.

Funding for this equipment is currently available via a grant previously created by the State of Connecticut to allow for greater transparency in law enforcement. Expanding the grant program would not require additional funds to be allocated, according to a press release issued by Dunsby.

“Smaller towns like Easton want to provide their communities with the most reliable police force that their tax base allows, so access to existing state grants is helpful for making police departments more transparent and efficient,” said Dunsby. “I thank Chief Shaw for making the trip up to Hartford to advocate for this sensible and taxpayer-friendly measure. If it becomes law, it will save police departments and municipalities money during a time of persistent fiscal crisis at the state level.”

Dunsby emphasized that HB 5229 does not call for additional revenue to be raised by the state, instead offering towns access to funding that already exists.

“The CT Police Chief’s Association continues to look for ways to increase transparency for the community during these difficult financial times,” said Chief Shaw in his testimony on behalf of the CPCA. “Opening up the grant to towns that could benefit with the purchase of dashboard cameras will benefit each department and their respective community.”

HB 5229 awaits action in the Public Safety Committee.

Rep. Adam Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district, which includes Easton, Weston, and the majority of Redding. He serves on the General Assembly’s Education Committee, Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, and Transportation Committee.