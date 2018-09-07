Dog Jamboree in Weston this Saturday

Calling all dogs and their human friends. The Kiwanis Club of Weston is hosting a Dog Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Weston Middle School Field. Dogs are invited to bring their human family members and enjoy a day of competitions, demonstrations and seminars. Admission is $10 per person or $25 per family of four.

Also scheduled, are demonstrations from the Westport Police K9 Unit, Fidelco Guide Dogs at 11 a.m., pet seminars with local experts at 11:30, and a presentation by Jim Knox of the Beardsley Zoo. There will also be face painting, food trucks and a dog adoption. For more information, email [email protected].