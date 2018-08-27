Dog Jamboree being held in Weston

Calling all Rovers, Bellas, and other furry canines. The Kiwanis Club of Weston will host a Dog Jamboree on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Weston Middle School Field. Dogs are invited to bring their human family members and enjoy a day of competitions, demonstrations and seminars. Admission is $10/person or $25/family of four.

After the competitions, participants will be invited to observe demonstrations from the Westport Police K9 Unit, Fidelco Guide Dogs, and Animal Rescue and Adoption sponsored by Coldwell Banker. Demonstrations start at 11 a.m.

The Jamboree will also feature a series of seminars starting at 11:30 a.m. from local pet experts. Weston’s own Dr. Noonan will discuss “Ticks and Your Dog.” Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper will discuss pet safety. Norwalk Community College School of Veterinary technicians will offer a presentation on “Careers in Veterinary Care,” and Head zoologist and curator of the Beardsley Zoo, Jim Knox, will give a presentation on wolves, coyotes and dogs.

The event will also include face painting, food trucks and a dog adoption.

This family friendly event will benefit the Weston Elementary School playground and the Weston Kiwanis Foundation. The Foundation is a 501c3, which has contributed more than $850,000 since 2000 to charity organizations in Fairfield County and beyond. For more information, email [email protected].