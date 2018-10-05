DMV expands license and ID services in Fairfield, New Haven counties

The Department of Motor Vehicles announced today the expansion of its DMV Express license and ID card renewal program focused on bringing convenience to residents seeking these services.

The agency and its partners plan to soon open new locations in Southington and North Haven as well as expand service times in Stamford. This follows the start earlier this year of DMV Express offices in Milford and West Haven.

This customer-convenience driven program is designed to make services more available in New Haven and Fairfield counties while also enhancing existing partner AAA Club Alliance’s current locations elsewhere in the state. The new locations are planned to open in late November and mid-December.

“We see this as a win-win for all our customers because it offers additional locations where they can go for license and ID card renewal services,” said DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra. “We are pleased with the continuing growth of DMV Express,” he added.

Last year DMV sponsored an open request-for-qualifications process to find third-party vendors for license and ID card renewal services. It selected Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union of Rocky Hill and The WorkPlace of Bridgeport for new DMV Express offices. The agency wants to spur innovation and create a network of convenient offices in New Haven and Fairfield counties, which are no longer served by AAA Northeast for DMV license and ID services. In northern Connecticut, however, license and ID renewals are offered through a separate franchise, AAA Club Alliance, in its West Hartford, Avon, Enfield, Manchester, Cromwell, Old Saybrook and Waterford locations.

In late November The WorkPlace plans to assume DMV operations in Stamford at 137 Henry St. It intends to have an appointment system only, as DMV offers there now, with scheduled hours Monday-Friday, expanded from DMV’s two-day per week operations. DMV appointments there will end November 16. In addition, the Stamford office will no longer provide registration transactions, accept license plate returns and cancelations, and issue driving histories and disabled parking permits. DMV branch offices have those services.

In mid-December AAA Club Alliance plans to open its new Southington Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center at 749 Queen St. The new Southington center is scheduled to provide DMV license and ID card renewal services Monday through Saturday as it does in their other offices.

Then also in mid-December Nutmeg Credit Union plans to open in North Haven a new five-station service center at 109 Washington Ave. It will be open Monday-Saturday and offer the same six-day per week services as in the Milford location. It will allow walk-ins as well as in-office and online appointments for services.

Nutmeg Credit Union in June opened the DMV Express Center in Milford and earlier the City of West Haven opened a similar center in city hall. For more information about DMV and partner services and locations, please visit www.ct.gov/dmv/offices.