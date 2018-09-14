Democrats to hold events in Redding

There are two upcoming events in Redding featuring Democratic candidates.

On Sunday, Sept. 23, Redding Democrats are hosting the annual Century Club event at 83 Sport Hill Road in Redding from 4 to 7 p.m. The event supports the election of Democrats in the Nov. 6 election.

“Connecticut has two hard-working senators looking after our interests in Washington and who share Redding values. With Chris Murphy on the ballot for re-election this November along with Congressman Jim Himes, and the governorship and state legislature of Connecticut at stake, we have many fine candidates, such as gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont, seeking election on the Democrats’ line. Many of the candidates for election will be at Century Club,” said Mary Ann Carman of the Redding Democratic Town Committee.

To attend the Century Club event, RSVP by Sept. 19 to Karen Dolan at [email protected] or 203-482-3920.

Happy Hour

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, there will be a Happy Hour Meet & Greet with state House candidates Anne Hughes and Raghib Allie-Brennan and state Senate candidate Will Haskell from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lombardi’s, 22 Main Street, Redding.