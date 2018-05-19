Delegates endorse Raghib Allie-Brennan for 2nd District

Raghib Allie-Brennan, fourth from left, with delegates who supported his nomination for State Representative for the 2nd District.
Raghib Allie-Brennan, foruth from left, with delegates who supported his nomination for State Representative for the 2nd District.

Local Democrats unanimously selected Raghib Allie-Brennan to run for State Representative for the 2nd District Assembly seat.

Allie-Brennan, a local community leader and former Congressional staffer, is running against Republican Incumbent Will Duff, a first-
term legislator who defeated Raghib Allie-Brennan in 2016 by 280 votes.

“I am honored and thrilled to have received the endorsement of my fellow Democrats,” said Allie-Brennan. “In stark contrast to the current incumbent, I will work tirelessly to serve all residents of the District, and I plan to work hard to earn the votes of Republicans, Democrats and
Independents.”

The 2nd Assembly district covers parts of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown and Redding.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This