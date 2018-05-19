Delegates endorse Raghib Allie-Brennan for 2nd District

Local Democrats unanimously selected Raghib Allie-Brennan to run for State Representative for the 2nd District Assembly seat.

Allie-Brennan, a local community leader and former Congressional staffer, is running against Republican Incumbent Will Duff, a first-

term legislator who defeated Raghib Allie-Brennan in 2016 by 280 votes.

“I am honored and thrilled to have received the endorsement of my fellow Democrats,” said Allie-Brennan. “In stark contrast to the current incumbent, I will work tirelessly to serve all residents of the District, and I plan to work hard to earn the votes of Republicans, Democrats and

Independents.”

The 2nd Assembly district covers parts of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown and Redding.