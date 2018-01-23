Dancing With the Stars performer holds tourney to benefit autistic children

Weston resident Tony Dovolani of Dancing With the Stars fame gave the Kennedy Center’s Autism Project a $60,000 donation to benefit children with autism.

Several years ago, after he left the hit TV show Dancing With the Stars, Dovolani formed a non-profit to raise funds for children with special needs. As a result, the proceeds from the second annual Tony Dovolani Golf for Special Needs Children Tournament were earmarked for the Kennedy Center’s autism project.

“I am honored to be a member of the PGA Player and Coaching Development Committee and look forward to contributing to the future of professional golf and helping such worthwhile charities such as the Kennedy Center,” Dovolani said.

The charity golf classic took place at Mill River Country Club in Stratford and was organized by George Perham, vice president of Antinozzi Associates Architecture & Interiors in Bridgeport. In addition to golf, lunch and dinner, the event featured a performance by Dovolani and other Dancing With the Stars dancers.

“This major fund-raiser benefits the autism project, a vital program for individuals with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families,” said Martin D. Schwartz, former president and CEO of The Kennedy Center.

The Kennedy Center’s Autism Project is dedicated to providing affordable, comprehensive programs and services to families and children with ASD. Since 2006, The Autism Project has served more than 500 families and has become one of the leading providers in Fairfield and New Haven counties of these supports for children with ASD and their families.

The Autism Project provides children with an array of services and supports, including social skills groups, recreation and movement programs, and swim classes. Information, referrals and resources for families are available through the guidance of staff well-versed in autism spectrum disorders.

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves more than 2,000 individuals annually. The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years. Visit thekennedycenterinc.org for more information.