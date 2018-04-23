CyberPatriots featuring Redding students win state title

The Immaculate High School CyberPatriots team placed first in the Connecticut Regional National Youth Cyber Defense Competition sponsored by the National Cyber Education Program. This is the third year in a row the team has won the state competition.

The IHS team came in first in the platinum division before going on to win the state competition in February. The winning first-place team was composed of seniors Jack Brooks of Ridgefield, Ben Fletcher of Redding, Kevin McCoy of Danbury, and John Palladino of Danbury, and juniors Colby Bellone of Redding and William Wang of New Milford.

CyberPatriots is part of the National Youth Cyber Education Program created by the Air Force Association. The competition puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company. The teams are given a set of virtual images that represent operating systems and are tasked with finding cybersecurity vulnerabilities within the images and hardening the system while maintaining critical services.

Immaculate High School is a private, non-profit Catholic college-preparatory institution located in Danbury.