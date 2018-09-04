CT United Ride to rumble through Redding

The 2018 CT United Ride is being held on Sunday, Sept. 9. The ride is the largest 9/11 tribute in Connecticut, and the largest fund-raiser for both fire and law enforcement in the state, according to Executive Director Fred Garrity of Trumbull. The event is rain or shine.

The ride begins with a tribute ceremony in Norwalk at 10:30 a.m., featuring U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, 9/11 Survivor Dan Geraghty, Gold Star parents, and other state of local officials. Riders from as far away as Virginia are expected to participate, Garrity said.

This year’s ride is dedicated to CT State Trooper First Class Walter Greene #1297 who led this event for years and volunteered at Ground Zero, and recently passed away from 9/11 illness complications.

Garrity said participation could approach 5,000 riders, plus an additional 15,000 spectators lined up along the 10-town 60-mile motorcade through Fairfield County. In addition, more than 100 firetrucks and 24 aerial trucks holding 50-foot American flags over the roadway will line the route in each town.

On the day of the ride, gates open at 8:30 a.m. at Norden Industrial Park, 10 Norden Place, Norwalk.

The ride is along a closed route. All 10 towns and the state DOT have granted a permit for the motorcycles, with up to 100 police escorts, to ride 60 miles in one continuous line through 10 cities and towns. Motorists are required to wait for the entire motorcade. Motorcyclists are not allowed to join in as the motorcade passes. Escort police will be strictly enforcing this.

Riders can pre–register Saturday the day before the ride at Captains Cove Seaport in Bridgeport from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on ride day from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the event. The cost is $30 per rider and $30 per passenger. Non-riders are encouraged to line the route to pay tribute fallen heroes and those currently serving, Garrity said. There is a list of new rules for riders. Visit ctunitedride.com for more information.

The route winds through Norwalk, Westport, Wilton, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Fairfield and Bridgeport, arriving in Seaside Park about 1:15 p.m. Starting at 10 Norden Place, the riders will proceed along Route 136 to Route 33 through Westport, to Route 7 in Wilton, to Route 107, to Route 58 in Redding, to Route 302 in Bethel, to Route 25 through Newtown and Monroe, to Main Street Trumbull, to Old Town Road, to Park Avenue through Bridgeport to Seaside Park.