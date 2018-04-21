Cooking classes, summer camp at Easton Community Center

List of upcoming programs at the Easton Community Center:

Cooking Class (vegetarian and nut-free menu), ages 12+

Saturday Pilates, ages 18+

Adult Dog Obedience, ages 16+

Puppy Kindergarten, ages 16+

Preschool Art Book Club, ages 3 to 5

New Intro to Jazz, ages 7 to 11

Ballet Dance Class, ages 3 to 5

Middle School Yoga, ages 10 to 14

Summer Camps

Little Leaders, ages 3 and 4

Wanderers, ages 4 to 6.5

Explorer Camp, ages 6.5 to 12

Community Leadership Club, ages 10 to 15

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.